Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

AVG Logistics Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd and 20 Microns Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2025.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd crashed 13.37% to Rs 27.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

AVG Logistics Ltd tumbled 10.08% to Rs 243.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1664 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 11.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 154.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd shed 9.19% to Rs 80.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19542 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd dropped 9.13% to Rs 243.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48315 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

