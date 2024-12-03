Business Standard
Pound speculators further reduce net long position

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 21634 contracts in the data reported through November 26, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 18681 net contracts.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

