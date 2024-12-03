Business Standard
Japanese markets rally, Nikkei up 1.91%

Dec 03 2024
Japanese markets rallied to hit a three-week high on optimism that Japan-made chip products will be exempted from new U.S. curbs on exports to China.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.91 percent to 39,248.86 while the broader Topix index settled 1.43 percent higher at 2,753.58.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron surged 4.3 percent, peer Advantest climbed 3.9 percent and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group advanced 2.7 percent.

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing gained 2.5 percent and electronic components maker TDK added 1.9 percent.

First Published: Dec 03 2024

