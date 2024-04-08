Sensex (    %)
                             
Pound Speculators Increase Net Long Position

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures increased their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 43414 contracts in the data reported through April 02 2024. This was a weekly rise of 8244 net contracts.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

