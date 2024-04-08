Sensex (    %)
                             
Exide Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Info Edge (India) Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2024.
Exide Industries Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 353.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Info Edge (India) Ltd soared 9.12% to Rs 6195. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7523 shares in the past one month.
Voltas Ltd spiked 8.61% to Rs 1338.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75067 shares in the past one month.
Paisalo Digital Ltd exploded 8.38% to Rs 79.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd gained 7.04% to Rs 488.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

