Pound speculators net long position rebound from 4-month low

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators net long position in the Pound futures rebound from a four month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 56050 contracts in the data reported through November 12, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 10966 net contracts.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

