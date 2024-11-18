Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon secures NHAI road project of Rs 2,791 cr

Ashoka Buildcon secures NHAI road project of Rs 2,791 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for two projects of National Highways Authority of India aggregating Rs 2,791 crore. The project details are mentioned below:

1. Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Kharagpur to ChandrakonaGhatal Road Crossing section Km 0.000 to Km 41.000 of NH 116A (Package-I) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode.

2. Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to GuskaraKatwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

export import trade

Kerala to host Vizhinjam Conclave 2024, aims to boost global supply chain

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia loses both openers inside the powerplay

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 241pts, Nifty settles at 23,453; IT tanks, FMCG shines

Indian hypersonic missile test

India's hypersonic missile test signals 'carrier killer' power like China

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

HealthKart raises $153 million from ChrysCapital, Motilal Oswal Alternates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon