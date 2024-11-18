Ashoka Buildcon secures NHAI road project of Rs 2,791 cr

Ashoka Buildcon has been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for two projects of National Highways Authority of India aggregating Rs 2,791 crore. The project details are mentioned below:
1. Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Kharagpur to ChandrakonaGhatal Road Crossing section Km 0.000 to Km 41.000 of NH 116A (Package-I) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode.
2. Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to GuskaraKatwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode.
