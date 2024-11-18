Business Standard
Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 92.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 92.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 36.02% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance declined 92.81% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.223.47 -36 OPM %2.7093.08 -PBDT0.033.22 -99 PBT0.013.22 -100 NP0.223.06 -93

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

