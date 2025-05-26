Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculators slightly reduce net longs

Pound speculators slightly reduce net longs

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 23993 contracts in the data reported through May 20, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 3223 net long contracts.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

