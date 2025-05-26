Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 260.69 croreNet profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 9.58% to Rs 54.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 260.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.70% to Rs 208.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1076.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 957.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales260.69255.81 2 1076.67957.03 13 OPM %23.2421.21 -21.5519.82 - PBDT80.7474.99 8 307.16229.91 34 PBT72.3665.45 11 272.23188.87 44 NP54.8150.02 10 208.93145.39 44
