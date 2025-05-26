Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 47.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 May 2025.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 47.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.02% to Rs.2,500.10. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 83.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.32% to Rs.551.00. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd registered volume of 27.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.1,782.00. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58686 shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.5,257.00. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 173.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.226.05. Volumes stood at 90.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Growington Ventures India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

