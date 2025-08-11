Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) secures work order worth Rs 70.54 cr

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) secures work order worth Rs 70.54 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

From Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received work order of Rs 70.54 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, Erection, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Material/Equipment for executing the works related to development of Distribution Infrastructure work for on-grid electrification of Un-electrified households (HHs) and public Institutions at 9 circles (Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chhitorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar & Udaipur) in tribal village of Ajmer Discom covered in Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyana (DA-JGUA) under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

John Cockerill India wins project of Rs 270 cr

John Cockerill India wins project of Rs 270 cr

Concord Control Systems allots 24,681 equity shares

Concord Control Systems allots 24,681 equity shares

INR stays slippery despite firm equities

INR stays slippery despite firm equities

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon