Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays slippery despite firm equities

INR stays slippery despite firm equities

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
The Indian rupee stayed slippery and lingered under record low against the US dollar today. INR currently quotes at 87.76, down 16 paise from previous close. The US dollar index is holding around 98.10 mark, up marginally on the day, recovering further from a two-week low. The ongoing challenges to the India-US trade relationship are keeping a lid on INR despite firm moves in local equities today. Markets also waited for US and Indian inflation data releases. On the NSE, USD/INR futures rose 0.10% at 87.79.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Tapir Constructions reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.97 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tapir Constructions reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.97 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 7.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 7.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon