Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Motor & General Finance declined 25.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.791.74 3 OPM %-1.68-1.15 -PBDT0.490.59 -17 PBT0.230.31 -26 NP0.230.31 -26
