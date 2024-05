Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Power Mech Projects has received an order worth Rs 563.23 crore for civil structural and architectural works of turbine island package of 2X700 MWe PHWR (Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors) Kaiga Atomic Power Project from SHEL PSSR (Power Sector Southern Region). The order is placed by Bharat Heavy Electricals.