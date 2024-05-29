Zuari Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 262.41 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 129.83% to Rs 713.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 837.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 955.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zuari Industries declined 37.83% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 262.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.