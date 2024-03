- Construction of Upper Burhner Project Dam and Pressurised pipe irrigation network from Madhya Pradesh Water resources department, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh for Rs. 541.62 crore.

- Boiler and ESP Package for Overhaul including spares of 2x125 MW Akrimota Thermal Power Station of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for Rs. 116.95 crore.

Power Mech Projects has received orders worth Rs 658.57 crore. These include: