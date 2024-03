The proceeds of the issue will be utilised by these companies in accordance with the ECB Guidelines to redeem the USD 500,000,000 6.25% senior secured notes issued by the issuers on 10 June 2019.

The Notes will be listed on the India International Exchange IFSC.

Adani Green announced that its subsidiaries - Adani Green Energy (UP), Parampujya Solar Energy and Prayatna Developers (collectively termed as 'issuers') approved the issuance of USD denominated senior secured green bonds aggregating to USD 409 million.