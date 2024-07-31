Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 67.15 points or 0.81% at 8387.66 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 10.02%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.95%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.53%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.2%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.5%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.46%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.2%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.99%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.92%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 97.97 or 0.18% at 55509.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 78.09 points or 0.47% at 16701.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.15% at 24893.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 81.25 points or 0.1% at 81536.65.

On BSE,1978 shares were trading in green, 1082 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

