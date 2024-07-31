Business Standard
Manglam Infra listing today: Shares make bumper debut, list at 90% premium

The grey market premium (GMP) of Manglam Infra Services' IPO shares soared over 92 per cent ahead of its listing on Wednesday, indicating solid listing gains for investors

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Manglam Infra IPO listing: Shares of engineering consulting organisation, Manglam Infra and Engineering, made a stellar debut on the NSE SME amidst positive domestic market cues on Wednesday. The company's shares listed at Rs 106.4, a premium of 90 per cent from the upper end of the IPO issue price of Rs 56, yielding a return of Rs 50.4 per share for investors.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Manglam Infra's IPO shares soared over 92 per cent ahead of its listing on Wednesday, indicating solid listing gains for investors.
The three-day subscription window for the Manglam Infra IPO closed on Friday, July 26, 2024. The basis of allotment for the Manglam Infra IPO took place on Monday, July 29, 2024. The public issue received massive participation from investors, getting booked a whopping 394.42 times by the last date of subscription. The NII category received the highest bid at 756.73 times, followed by retail at 371.72 times, while the QIB category got booked 163.04 times.

Manglam Infra IPO details

The public issue of Manglam Infra comprises a fresh issue of 4,932,000 shares, aggregating up to Rs 27.62 crore. The Manglam Infra IPO was available in the price band of Rs 53-56 per share with a lot size of 2000 shares. The company has fixed Rs 56 as the issue price for the IPO. Manglam Infra raised Rs 7.40 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Manglam Infra financials
The market capitalisation of Manglam Infra IPO is Rs 98.54 crore. The company's Profit After Tax for FY23-24 jumped to Rs 676.41 lakh, compared to Rs 554.16 lakh reported in FY22-23. Manglam Infra's revenue stood at Rs 4,050.79 lakh in FY24, compared to Rs 3,478.14 lakh reported in FY23.
 
About Manglam Infra and Engineering

Manglam Infra & Engineering Limited is an engineering consulting organization established in 2010 as a partnership firm, Manglam Associates. It delivers design, planning, engineering, consulting, and construction management solutions for highways, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings. According to information available on its website, the company also provides services and solutions for rural and urban development, capacity building, and environmental engineering, and undertakes construction material testing and geotechnical investigations.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

