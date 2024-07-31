GAIL hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 3,183 cr in FY25

GAIL (India) rallied 4.86% to Rs 245 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 77.54% to Rs 3183.35 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 1792.99 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 5.94% YoY to Rs 34,737.77 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 80.23% YoY to Rs 4,113.82 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The companys revenue from transmission services segment was at Rs 3,043.83 crore (up 12.44% YoY), petrochemicals division was at Rs 1,631.49 crore (down 4.23% YoY) and city gas segment stood at Rs 3,229.22 crore (up 34.34% YoY) during the quarter. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 5.94% YoY to Rs 34,737.77 crore during the quarter.

On the other hand, revenue from natural gas marketing segment was at Rs 33,119.88 crore (up 3.65% YoY) and income from LPG and liquid hydrocarbons division came in at Rs 1,170.56 crore (down 11.26% YoY) during the period under review.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman & managing director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a capex of about Rs 1,659 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity to JVs, etc. which is about 21% of annual target of Rs 8,044 crore.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.92% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as on 30 June 2024.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 245.15 in intraday today.

