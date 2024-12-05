Business Standard
Power shares slide

Power shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 11.05 points or 0.15% at 7586.73 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (up 2.71%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.24%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.06%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.22%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.14%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.92%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.87%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 109.29 or 0.19% at 56726.75.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.85 points or 0.1% at 16303.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 182.9 points or 0.75% at 24650.35.

Real Estate stocks edge lower

RDB Realty jumps after board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Bank of India soars 1.12%

Barometers turn rangebound; Sensex jumps 492 pts

Indices witness sharp uptick; IT shares advance for 4th day

The BSE Sensex index was up 652.6 points or 0.81% at 81608.93.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

