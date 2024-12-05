Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 42.2 points or 0.5% at 8373.91 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.15%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.5%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.41%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.34%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.59%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.29%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.56%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 109.29 or 0.19% at 56726.75.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.85 points or 0.1% at 16303.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 182.9 points or 0.75% at 24650.35.

RDB Realty jumps after board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Bank of India soars 1.12%

Barometers turn rangebound; Sensex jumps 492 pts

Indices witness sharp uptick; IT shares advance for 4th day

Advanced Enzymes announces incorporation of new entity in California for laboratory testing services

The BSE Sensex index was up 652.6 points or 0.81% at 81608.93.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

