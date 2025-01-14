Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 144.32 points or 2.35% at 6292.93 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 8.21%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.14%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.81%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.6%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.4%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.79%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.55%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.19%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.77%).

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 118 or 0.23% at 50659.9.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 148.26 points or 1.01% at 14780.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.37% at 23170.45.

Also Read

Wildfires, Wild fire, fires, California, Los Angeles

LIVE news: Los Angeles braces for strong winds amid raging fires, death toll likely to rise

US Visa

US visa bulletin Feb 2025: EB-2, EB-3 advance for Indian green card seekers

AI Chips, artifical intelligence chips

Tech supplier Arm plans to hike prices, considers developing its own chips

Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Railways has special action plan for Makar Sankranti

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 76,570; Nifty at 23,150; Metal, Financials, Auto gain

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.86 points or 0.4% at 76633.87.

On BSE,2085 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks rise

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek lists in B Group

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek lists in B Group

Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong

Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong

Den Networks slides after Q3 PAT fall 15% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Den Networks slides after Q3 PAT fall 15% YoY to Rs 40 cr

ITI bags multiple contracts worth Rs 64-cr

ITI bags multiple contracts worth Rs 64-cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon