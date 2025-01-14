Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI bags multiple contracts worth Rs 64-cr

ITI bags multiple contracts worth Rs 64-cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

ITI announced that it has secured two major contracts from Sambalpur University in Odisha and from Central Railways aggregating to Rs 64 crore.

The company has bagged Rs 35 crore contract from Sambalpur University in Odisha. The company will set up campus-wide Wi-Fi and LAN networks across 80 locations to provide seamless internet and intranet access across the campus.

The scope of the project includes supply, installation, commissioning, and a three-year maintenance period. The company will also provide a Secure Wireless Controller with additional functionalities, such as an authenticator and restrictions for unauthorized users.

In another order, the company has been awarded Rs 29.14 crore contract by Central Railways for installing an integrated security system at six key stations in Mumbai. The project will involve the installation of an IP-based video surveillance system at six stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, and Kalyan.

 

The contract also includes testing, commissioning, and five years of annual maintenance after the initial three-year warranty. Over 1,400 cameras will be installed to improve passenger safety across these stations.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months from the receipt of the Letter of Award (LoA).

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts higher at 76,700; Nifty at 23,200; Metal, PSB, Auto gain

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

JSW Energy up 5% on receiving LoI for 3,600 MW KSK Mahanadi thermal plant

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Maoism like cancer, need to eradicate it from its root: Chhattisgarh CM

hcltech

Jefferies, CLSA, Morgan Stanley retain 'Hold' on HCLTech despite Q3 miss

Atal Setu

One year on, Atal Setu registers average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI, said, - We are very happy to win these two contracts and though the order value is small, it is strategically important win for us as it opens up potentially lucrative avenues in two new domains. ITI Limited is always excited to provide the whole spectrum of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services to educational institutes, Railways and any other client. The campus Wi-Fi and LAN services would not only improve the pedagogical experience of the students but will also support the institutions operational and administrative needs.

Further he added, Our team is very excited and highly motivated to work on these contracts as always and I am confident that we will deliver them ahead of time. We hope that our work will help in creating a safer presence for the passengers of Central Railways.

ITI, a multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment.

On a consolidated basis, ITI reported net loss of Rs 70.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 126.01 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales soared 312.30% year-on-year to Rs 1,016.20 crore in Q2 FY25.

The 4.09% to 404.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Falls 5%

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Falls 5%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 2.26%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 2.26%

Indices may recover on value buying

Indices may recover on value buying

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, Himadri Speicalty, Angel One, Zee Media Corp

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, Himadri Speicalty, Angel One, Zee Media Corp

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon