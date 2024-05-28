Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 15.62 croreNet profit of Prabhhans Industries rose 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 52.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
