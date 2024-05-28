Business Standard
Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 7.38% to Rs 383.53 crore
Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 38.39% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 383.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.73% to Rs 115.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 1355.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales383.53357.17 7 1355.631387.35 -2 OPM %9.2813.59 -11.9411.45 - PBDT33.3252.50 -37 161.60163.08 -1 PBT30.9650.18 -38 154.53157.20 -2 NP23.2537.74 -38 115.64117.67 -2
First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

