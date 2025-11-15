Pratik Panels standalone net profit rises 760.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.71% to Rs 2.31 croreNet profit of Pratik Panels rose 760.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.71% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.311.01 129 OPM %19.914.95 -PBDT0.630.05 1160 PBT0.630.05 1160 NP0.430.05 760
