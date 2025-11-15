Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pratik Panels standalone net profit rises 760.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 128.71% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Pratik Panels rose 760.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.71% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.311.01 129 OPM %19.914.95 -PBDT0.630.05 1160 PBT0.630.05 1160 NP0.430.05 760

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

