Allcargo Logistics approves change in MD, CFO and company secretary

At meeting held on 14 November 2025The board of Allcargo Logistics at its meeting held on 14 November 2025 has approved the following changes:
Cessation of:
- Adarsh Sudhakar Hegde - Managing Director (DIN: 00035040)
- Ravi Jakhar - Chief Financial Officer (Continue to be the Group CFO & Director - Strategy)
- Swati Singh - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Appointment of:
- Ketan Nishikant Kulkarni (DIN: 10735941) - Managing Director & CEO
- Deepak Jagdish Pareek - Chief Financial Officer
- Shekhar R. Singh - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
