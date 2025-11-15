Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 86.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 276.83 croreNet profit of Uniparts India rose 86.24% to Rs 39.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 276.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales276.83241.41 15 OPM %20.9715.15 -PBDT61.5539.56 56 PBT50.5127.56 83 NP39.3921.15 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content