Praveg receives LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

To develop a resort at Dhordo, Kutch, Gujarat

Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) dated 18 November 2025, from the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat for the development of a resort at Dhordo, Kutch, Gujarat.

The project involves the development of 46 rooms/keys (luxury tents) and 42 dormitories (total capacity of 252 beds), equivalent to 126 standard rooms, thereby further expanding and strengthening the Company's hospitality presence at Dhordo. This award is in addition to the existing 30 Bhungas currently being operated by Praveg at the location under a 5-year agreement. The project has been awarded with a concession period of 35 (thirty-five) years.

 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

