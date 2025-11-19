Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trishakti Industries receives work order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries receives work order from Reliance Industries

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Trishakti Industries has secured a significant work order from Reliance Industries for the deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites. In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately Rs 7.5 crore inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries.

With this order, the cumulative capital expenditure for FY26 stands at approximately Rs 111.2 crore, underlining the Company's focused strategy to build a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients in the infrastructure and heavy industries segment.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

