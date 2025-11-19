Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goel Construction rises after securing Rs 173-cr order from Aditya Birla Group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Goel Construction Company rose 3.53% to Rs 332.85 after the company secured an order worth Rs 173.25 crore from Aditya Birla Group for civil, WHRS, post-clinkerization, and safety works at the Pali Cement Works unit in Rajasthan.

The contract is to be executed within 13 months from the commencement of work.

Goel Construction Company made a debut on the stock exchanges on 9 September 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 302.50, a 15.02% premium to the issue price of Rs 263.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 4 September 2025, was subscribed 115.77 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 250 to Rs 263 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 317.60 on 9 September 2025.

 

Goel Construction Company is engaged in the construction of cement plants, power plants, dairy plants, and other industrial plants. As of 30th June 2025, the company has 1,191 permanent employees. The company has 14 ongoing projects across eight states in India, with an order book of Rs 596.60 crore.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 589.98 crore and a net profit of Rs 38.32 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

