Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 117.68 croreNet profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 63.50% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 117.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales117.6887.17 35 OPM %12.939.41 -PBDT14.779.68 53 PBT11.857.13 66 NP7.754.74 64
