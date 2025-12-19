Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Precision Camshafts commissions 14 MWp captive solar power plant at Solapur

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Precision Camshafts announced that the 14 MWp Captive Solar Power Plant installed at Mangalwedha, Solapur, has commenced its operations. This commissioning is in continuation of, and forms part of, the expansion of the Company's existing 15 MWp captive solar power facility at the same location, thereby increasing the aggregate installed capacity to 29 MWp.

The commissioning of this Solar Power Plant is expected to reduce the Company's electricity cost for production activities, support green energy generation, and contribute to lowering the Company's overall carbon footprint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

