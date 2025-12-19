Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BLS Intl surges as Delhi HC sets aside MEA ban

BLS Intl surges as Delhi HC sets aside MEA ban

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

BLS International Services rallied 4.72% to Rs 331.45 after the Delhi High Court quashed the debarment order imposed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which had barred the company from participating in tenders for two years.

The company said it has received an order from the Honble High Court of Delhi setting aside the MEAs debarment order. Consequently, the restrictions imposed on the company stand withdrawn.

The company had challenged the debarment by filing a writ petition before the Delhi High Court. The MEA had earlier, on 11 October 2025, barred the company from participation in future tenders of the ministry and India Mission abroad for a period of two years.

 

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, & consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.8% to Rs 175.23 crore on 48.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 736.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

