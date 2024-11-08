Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 289.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.16% to Rs 1527.22 croreNet profit of Premier Energies rose 289.61% to Rs 205.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.16% to Rs 1527.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 693.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1527.22693.70 120 OPM %24.9214.20 -PBDT364.8986.25 323 PBT275.1770.59 290 NP205.9552.86 290
