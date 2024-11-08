Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 52.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 322.58 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 52.94% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 322.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 263.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales322.58263.18 23 OPM %23.2523.19 -PBDT83.3052.76 58 PBT68.9142.14 64 NP51.5133.68 53
