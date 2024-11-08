Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 495.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.06% to Rs 1214.00 croreNet Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 495.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 524.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.06% to Rs 1214.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 873.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1214.00873.00 39 OPM %-31.22-49.83 -PBDT-363.00-432.00 16 PBT-495.00-524.00 6 NP-495.00-524.00 6
