Premier Energies spurts after bagging orders worth Rs 217 cr

Premier Energies surged 15.41% to Rs 972 after the company received an order from Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems across various districts in the state.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning with 5 years comprehensive warranty of 8,085 solar water pumping systems in Uttar Pradesh (AP).

The said order is worth Rs 217 crore and it will be completed on or before March 2025.

This initiative falls under Component-B of PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in India