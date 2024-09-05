Business Standard
Volumes soar at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 September 2024.
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 230.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.44 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.18% to Rs.1,119.90. Volumes stood at 16.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 22.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.49% to Rs.335.10. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 14.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.72% to Rs.3,476.00. Volumes stood at 75083 shares in the last session.
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41921 shares. The stock rose 4.04% to Rs.7,493.00. Volumes stood at 22311 shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd recorded volume of 11.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.943.75. Volumes stood at 73247 shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

