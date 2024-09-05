Business Standard
Dilip Buildcon rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,341-cr project

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.29% to Rs 559.10 after the company informed that it has been declared as L-1 bidder by the Konkan Railway Corporation for engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) project in Kerela.
The project entails the construction of a twin tube unidirectional tunnel (with 2 lanes in each traffic direction) in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala on EPC basis. It also includes the construction of a four-lane approach road for direct connectivity between Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi, Package-II.
The bid project cost is Rs 1,341 crore and the project is expected to be completed within 48 months.
Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 75.94% to Rs 83.36 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.38 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 2,357.94 crore in Q1 FY25.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

