Dilip Buildcon rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,341-cr project

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.29% to Rs 559.10 after the company informed that it has been declared as L-1 bidder by the Konkan Railway Corporation for engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) project in Kerela.

The bid project cost is Rs 1,341 crore and the project is expected to be completed within 48 months.

The project entails the construction of a twin tube unidirectional tunnel (with 2 lanes in each traffic direction) in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala on EPC basis. It also includes the construction of a four-lane approach road for direct connectivity between Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi, Package-II.