Nifty above 22,750; realty shares rally for 3rd day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 334.31 points or 0.43% to 75,066.42. The Nifty 50 index added 88.65 points or 0.39% to 22,754.95.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 75,124.28 and 22,765.30, respectively in early trade. Further, the Nifty Bank index also registered a fresh record high today at 48,856.65.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,007 shares rose and 1,425 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty realty index advanced 1.38% to 963.35. The index rallied 4.20% in three trading sessions.

Sobha (up 7.26%), Godrej Properties (up 5.67%), Sunteck Realty (up 2.51%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.09%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.98%), DLF (up 0.9%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.63%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.39%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Omaxe rallied 6.38% after the wholly owned subsidiary and special purpose company (SPC) of Omaxe, Worldstreet Sports Center, will be developing an international cricket and football stadium, an indoor stadium along with a retail and hospitality hub spread across an area of 50.40 acres in Delhi's Dwarka area for around Rs 1500 crore.

Strides Pharma Science shed 0.17%. The pharma major said that its step‐down wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte., Singapore, has received approval for Fluoxetine Tablet from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.77% after the company was declared as lowest bidder for the tender floated by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on EPC mode in Haryana. The project is worth Rs 1,092.46 crore.

