Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister outlines key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister outlines key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has outlined vision and key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in the regions connectivity. Modi mentioned that Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. He has also highlighted that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will ensure all weather connectivity and the introduction of Vande Bharat trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and generate employment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon