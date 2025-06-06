Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Max Estates rose 1.33% to Rs 522.50 after its board approved a material related party transaction between Max Estates Gurgaon Two (Developer), a wholly-owned subsidiary, and Antara Senior Living (ASLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India.

ASLL is a listed entity and part of the same promoter group. The transaction, which falls under related party guidelines, is in line with the strategic interests of the company and its affiliated entities.

Max Estates has announced plans for its upcoming LiveWell development in Sector 36A, Gurugram, spanning approximately 18 acres with a total development potential of around 4 million square feet.

As part of the project, approximately 1 million square feet will be dedicated to senior living and associated facilities/amenities, which will be managed by Antara Senior Living Limited (ASLL). ASLL, a pioneer in Indias senior living sector, is the only integrated Senior Care ecosystem in the country. The LiveWell development will be located adjacent to Estate 360, Max Estates first intergenerational development of its kind in the National Capital Region (NCR).

 

ASLL will manage the dedicated Senior Living Residences and related spaces in an upcoming development, focusing on fostering thriving communities where every resident feels valued, healthy, and enriched. The development will feature Antaras residential living experiences, assisted care solutions, and products tailored to meet the diverse needs of senior citizens.

Also Read

Upcoming IPO

Monolithisch India IPO opens on June 12: Here's all you need to know

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Rise in repatriation sign of mature mkt: RBI Guv on moderation in net FDI

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex leaps 850 pts, Nifty reclaims 25k; Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank soar

stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: InCred Equities picks 21 stocks to 'Add' for June 2025

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM to brief PM on anti-Naxal ops, hails top leader's death

As part of this arrangement, ASLL will receive a fee from the Developer amounting to 9.5% of the net sales revenue generated from purchasers of the senior living project, excluding applicable taxes. The estimated fee payable for the financial year 2026 is expected to be up to Rs 20 Crores, excluding taxes.

Max Estates is the real estate arm of the Max Group. The company develops premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 32.6% year on year to Rs 39.78 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

BSE SME 3B Films market premiere fizzles, lists below issue price

BSE SME 3B Films market premiere fizzles, lists below issue price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon