Prime Minister welcomes launch of India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council

Prime Minister welcomes launch of India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the President of Cyprus, H.E. Nikos Christodoulides recently held a Roundtable interaction with business leaders from Cyprus and India in Limassol. The participants represented diverse sectors such as banking, financial institutions, manufacturing, defence, logistics, maritime, shipping, technology, innovation, digital technologies, AI, IT services, tourism and mobility.

Highlighting India's rapid economic transformation in the last 11 years, Prime Minister noted that India, propelled by next-generation reforms, policy predictability, stable polity and Ease of Doing Business, has become the fastest growing major economy in the world. Emphasizing on the primacy being given to innovation, digital revolution, start-up and futuristic infrastructure development, he expressed confidence that India, the fifth largest economy in the world, was well positioned to become the third largest in a few years' time. He noted that steady growth in India's civil aviation, port, shipbuilding, digital payments and green development sectors have opened myriad opportunities for companies from Cyprus to partner with India.

 

Prime Minister noted that Cyprus was a significant economic partner for India, particularly in the Foreign Direct Investment sector and welcomed the keen interest in Cyprus for new investments into the Indian economy. Highlighting the potential for business engagement in the financial services sector, the two leaders welcomed the signing of an MOU between NSE International Exchange GIFT CITY, Gujarat and Cyprus Stock Exchange. NIPL (NPCI International Payments Limited) and the Eurobank Cyprus reached an understanding on introducing UPI for cross border payments between the two countries which would benefit tourists and businesses. Prime Minister also welcomed the launch of the India-Greece-Cyprus (IGC) Business and Investment Council.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

