Priti International standalone net profit declines 15.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 15.82% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.2717.257.9911.252.132.482.002.371.491.77