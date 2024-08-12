Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.48% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.48% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.31 -35 OPM %-5.0038.71 -PBDT0.090.10 -10 PBT0.090.10 -10 NP0.060.07 -14
