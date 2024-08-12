Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 106.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.77% to Rs 53.69 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 106.80% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.77% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.6926.227.849.613.191.622.921.432.131.03