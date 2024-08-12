Scan Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 2.23 croreNet profit of Scan Projects remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.231.90 17 OPM %0.901.58 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.01 0
